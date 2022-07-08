Gulalai’s plea for case against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Former MNA and PTI (Gulalai Group) Chairperson Aisha Gulalai has lodged a complaint with the Secretariat Police Station to book former PM Imran Khan under Article 6 of the Constitution.
The police have referred te complaint to the legal branch.
Gulalai claimed that Imran Khan had instigated the Pakistan Army, which was abiding by the Constitution not to interfere in politics.
