 
close
Friday July 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Gulalai’s plea for case against Imran Khan

Gulalai claims that Imran Khan has instigated Pakistan Army, which was abiding by Constitution not to interfere in politics

By Shakeel Anjum
July 08, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former MNA and PTI (Gulalai Group) Chairperson Aisha Gulalai has lodged a complaint with the Secretariat Police Station to book former PM Imran Khan under Article 6 of the Constitution.

 The police have referred te complaint to the legal branch. 

Gulalai claimed that Imran Khan had instigated the Pakistan Army, which was abiding by the Constitution not to interfere in politics.

Comments

    Adnan A commented 13 hours ago

    Imran khan should sue this lady for defamation absolutely yes.

    3 1