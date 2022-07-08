60,000 employees to perform LG poll duties on July 24

KARACHI: The services of as many as 60,000 government employees will be availed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct the second phase of local government polls in Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta on July 24.

Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan stated this while briefing a meeting held at the Sindh Secretariat on Thursday to review arrangements for the second phase of the local government polls in the province. Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput chaired the meeting.

The CS warned that due punitive action would be taken against government employees who wouldn’t show up to perform their election-related duties in the second phase of the elections.

He asked the provincial government’s secretary-general of administration to share with the ECP details of all the employees associated with all provincial departments for assigning them the poll-related duties.

Rajput said that close-circuit television cameras would be installed for electronic monitoring of the polling stations declared highly sensitive from the security point of view. He also asked the commissioners of the relevant divisions to complete the preparations and ensure provision of all the missing facilities at the polling stations for the smooth conduct of the polling on July 24.