No province can dictate ECP on local govt polls, rules high court

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday said the matter of holding local government elections lies within the domain of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in accordance with Article 219(d) of the constitution, so a province cannot dictate the ECP when or if the polls should be held.

The SHC issued a detailed judgment on the petitions of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who sought a stay on the holding of LG polls without completing delimitations and other electoral processes in compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders.

The high court said that any effort to seek a restraining order in respect of the LG elections in question will be in direct violation of the SC’s judgment.The SHC said that high courts can only interfere in election matters if the interference is to sub-serve the polls or the electoral process but not to interrupt or interfere with the polls or the electoral process.

The court said the request for immediate interim relief of staying the elections appears to be too far-fetched and is in direct conflict with the spirit of the directions of the SC.

An SHC division bench comprising Justice Mohammad Junaid Ghaffar and Justice Amjad Ali Sahito said that it was informed that a select committee of the provincial assembly has been constituted and meetings have been held, while consensus is being developed by all the political parties in the PA to amend the Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA) 2013 in conformity with the SC’s directions.

The bench said that in that case the SC’s judgment has been complied with and no case for its further implementation is made out for the present purposes, but rather an assurance has been given to the court by placing the minutes of the select committee that all meaningful efforts are under way to implement the SC’s judgment.

The SHC said that cause of action, if at all, will only arise once the select committee has finalised its recommendations and the SLGA 2013 has been amended.

The court said that even otherwise the process of carrying out amendments according to the dicta laid down by the SC in the case of the MQM-Pakistan ought to have been taken up by all the stakeholders immediately, as the said judgment was announced on February 1, and only meetings of the select committee were in progress until June.

The bench said that it is only the lawmakers who are to be blamed and not the ECP because the matter of holding LG elections lies within the commission’s domain, so a province cannot dictate it on that subject.

The court said that in fact, all executive authorities are to assist the ECP in the discharge of its functions, and if not, then they will be violating the constitution and attracting serious consequences.

Regarding the conduct of the MQM and PTI’s petitioners in the case, the bench said that no efforts have been made by them to approach the court immediately after the announcement of the elections, but they have rather come too late in the day to seek a restraining order against the ECP conducting the LG polls.

The court said the petitioners had in fact never challenged the elections or the notifications issued thereof, but had rather made an attempt somewhere in June by filing an application.The bench said that this conduct of the petitioners itself lacks bona fides, which to seek exercising discretionary powers under Article 199 of the constitution is a sine qua non.

The court said that it is a settled law that the constitutional jurisdiction under Article 199 is discretionary in character, while they who seek equity must come with clean hands and must be vigilant qua their right to approach the courts well in time.

The bench said that entertaining the petitioner’s prayer would prima facie, and unjustifiably, shelve the entire electoral process intended to devolve the political, administrative and financial responsibilities and authorities upon the elected representatives of a local government.

The court said the petitioners are to blame themselves for approaching the court so late in the day to seek a restraining order in respect of the elections.Regarding the delimitation of the constituencies, the bench said that first and foremost is that no independent order of a delimitation committee is under challenge before the court.

The court said that it appears to be an admitted position that the delimitation committees have been constituted by the ECP in terms of Section 222(2) of the Election Act, read with rules 16 and 17 of the Election Rules 2017.

The bench said that by virtue of them, delimitation committees are headed by the officers of the ECP and not by the revenue authorities, while they are only included to provide assistance as mandated under the Election Act.

The court said that it did not incline to accept the petitioner’s contention and was of the view that no illegality had been committed in the constitution of the delimitation committees.The bench said that the entire challenge against the forming of the delimitation committees appears to be vague, too generalised, and is without any specific details.

The court said the petitioners have not taken recourse to the remedy as provided under the Election Act in terms of Section 223(3) by impugning the findings of the delimitation committee before the delimitation authority, which is the proper forum for the said purposes.

The ECP had filed comments on the petitions, saying that the schedule for the LG polls in Sindh had been announced in accordance with the law, so the elections could not be withheld or stayed on the wishes, whims or desires of political parties.

The ECP’s counsel said that different political parties, including the petitioners, were contesting the LG polls. He said that 21,298 candidates were participating in the first phase of the elections, while 29,707 candidates had filed their nomination papers for the second phase.

He said the petitioners have not impleaded any of the contesting candidates as party in the instant petition.He added that the term of the local government had expired on August 30, 2020, so under the constitution, the Election Act and Section 21(3) of the SLGA, it is the ECP’s mandate to conduct LG polls within a period of 120 days after the term’s end.