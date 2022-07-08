Pakistan's team masseur tests positive in Colombo

LAHORE: One of the Pakistan national cricket team support staff member, their masseur, has tested positive for Covid 19 and has been isolated.
The team masseur after arriving in Colombo along with the team returned with Covid positive and was separated from the rest of the touring pack, it was learnt here on Thursday.
Pakistan landed in Sri Lanka on Wednesday with 18 players and 13 staff for their first Test tour of Sri Lanka since 2015 and on their arrival in Sri Lanka all the members of the visiting party were undergone coronavirus test.
