Nasir demands completion of Women C’ship

KARACHI: Pakistan's former assistant coach Nasir Ismail on Thursday advised the FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee to complete the National Women Football Championship which had been stopped last year after the Ashfaq group occupied the PFF headquarters in Lahore.

“Yes, the NC must complete this event,” Nasir told 'The News'. “Before going for it, the NC should invite new registration of players from the four semi-finalists. The NC should also clear the outstanding dues of the teams which featured in the event,” he said.

He said that his team Masha United has not been given a single penny. “It's important to complete the event because as per rules the winners of this event get voting right in the PFF elections in the coming months,” Nasir said.

National Women Football Championship was stopped on April 1 last year after the semi-finalists refused to play following occupation of FIFA Football House in Lahore by the Ashfaq group.

WAPDA, Karachi United, Highlanders and Masha United had qualified for the semi-finals.

Nasir also advised the NC to prepare an event calendar and implement it properly so that players could shrug off their rustiness. “The NC should also go for leagues of clubs and Premier League for those departments which have not been disbanded so that the winning side could feature in the continental club event,” said Nasir, an AFC License A coach.

He said that the NC should not hire the services of Spanish coach Daniel Limones as Director Technical of PFF. “I have heard that the NC is going to hire the services of Daniel once again as Director Technical. His record was not fair. He framed rules and himself violated those rules. How can you hire him again!” Nasir said.

“We have a Pro License coach Shehzad Anwar and there is also License A coach Akhtar Mohiuddin who can serve as Director Technical,” he said.

Nasir said that the NC should keep separate its electoral and technical wings which would ensure smooth handling of the projects in hand.