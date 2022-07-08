Central Punjab Blues take on KP Whites in U19 Cup final today

KARACHI: Central Punjab Blues will take on last year’s finalists Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites in the final of the National Under-19 Cup at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura on Friday (today). Both teams topped their pools in the 12-team 50-overs tournament.

The winners will receive a purse of Rs1 million while the runners-up will get Rs500,000. The tournament’s top performers will receive Rs50,000 each. The player of the final will be awarded Rs20,000.

Both captains have led their teams from the front as Central Punjab Blues captain Obaid Shahid scored 246 runs in four matches at an average of 82 with three half-centuries to his name.

Opposing captain Abbas Ali scored 158 from five matches at 39.50 with two fifties. He also took seven wickets.

“We are really excited and geared up for the final,” Abbas Ali said. “We lost in the final last year, but will make an all-out effort to win this year.

“Central Punjab have also remained unbeaten in the tournament, so it will be a good contest. We will try to keep it simple and play as we have been playing in the tournament,” Abbas said.

Obaid said that they had played exceptional cricket throughout the tournament. “We are confident we can continue this in the final,” he added. “We are really proud of the way we have performed in the tournament and will try to repeat the same performance tomorrow.”