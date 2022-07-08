Athletes to receive first tranche of IOC scholarships

KARACHI: As many as 12 athletes, who had been awarded IOC scholarships for 2024 Paris Olympics in April this year, have signed the contracts and they are expected to receive the first tranche of their scholarship in the coming weeks.

‘We are delighted to inform you that all formalities have been completed and the athletes have signed the contracts for the Olympic Scholarships for Athletes Paris 2024 Individual,’ the POA said in a press release on Friday.

The athletes who have secured 625 US dollars incentives per month from January 2022 to August 2024 include Arshad Nadeem (javelin thrower), Mahoor Shahzad (shuttler), Usman Chand (shooter), Gulfam Joseph (shooter), Anna Ibtisam (shooter), Kishmala Talat (shooter), Rasam Gull (shooter), Jehanara Nabi (swimmer), Perniya Zaman Khan (table tennis), Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt (weightlifter), Muhammad Bilal (wrestler) and Muhamad Inam Butt (wrestler).

‘It is expected that the first tranche of 2500 US dollars to each scholarship holder will be issued in coming weeks. The beneficiary athletes and their National sports federations or in certain cases their departments have been advised to devise programmes to enable these athletes training and participation in international arenas including the Olympic Qualification Programmes,’ the POA said.

‘POA will frequently meet athletes and their national sports federations to evaluate the utilisation of the scholarship. Lt General (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, President POA, has stressed that an appropriate amount may be decided mutually that shall be accepted as the pocket money for the individual athletes subsiding the economic impact upon athlete’s personal lives,’ the POA press release said.

It said that POA would continue to provide details of the grant releases and programmes to the national media frequently for the encouragement of the athletes.