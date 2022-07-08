PHF’s probe body to submit report in couple of days

KARACHI: The probe committee of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has completed its task of preparing the report pertaining to the debacle of Pakistan hockey team in Asian Games, and would submit it to PHF in a couple of days, 'The News' has learnt on Wednesday.

The PHF appointed committee included Olympian Kalimullah, Olympian Nasir Ali, and KP association president Zahir Shah to probe into the failure of the team to reach the semifinals of Asia Cup in Jakarta last month. The event also served as a qualifying round for Hockey World Cup 2023.

It is yet to be ascertained whether PHF would make the report public or not.

It is to be mentioned that quite a few technical mistakes were made in the all-important match against Japan. Pakistan played well and scored two goals needed for the victory but in the end the result was 3-2 in Japan’s favour as on technical grounds Pakistan were deprived of their two goals.

It is believed that the team management could not handle the situation properly during that crucial match against Japan.