CITY PULSE

Taxila Revisited

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ahmed Ali Manganhar. Titled ‘Taxila Revisited’, the show will run at the gallery until July 14. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Summerscape

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by more than a hundred artists. Titled ‘Summerscape’, the show will run at the gallery until August 4. Call 021-35831292 for more information.