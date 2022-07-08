 
Friday July 08, 2022
Karachi

Cop kills ‘robber’

By Our Correspondent
July 08, 2022

A suspected robber was shot dead by a policeman in Korangi on Thursday. Police said Adeel, who is posted at the Korangi Industrial Area, was going home after completing his duty when a robber intercepted him in Korangi Industrial Area near Vita Chowrangi. The cop opened fire on the robber when he was trying to flee after looting him, killing him on the spot.

