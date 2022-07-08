Cop kills ‘robber’

A suspected robber was shot dead by a policeman in Korangi on Thursday. Police said Adeel, who is posted at the Korangi Industrial Area, was going home after completing his duty when a robber intercepted him in Korangi Industrial Area near Vita Chowrangi. The cop opened fire on the robber when he was trying to flee after looting him, killing him on the spot.
Taxila RevisitedThe Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ahmed Ali Manganhar. Titled...
An incharge of the Qayyumabad police post of the Defence police station on Thursday was suspended on charges of...
Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer has rejected a request of Vice Chancellor Fedral...
Declaring the Lyari General Hospital a “den of corruption”, a member of the Sindh Assembly from Lyari, Abdur...
Founders, members, workers and the incumbent leadership of the OPP were involved in mudslinging against one another,...
A sessions court on Thursday dismissed applications of two suspects seeking post-arrest bail in a case pertaining to...
