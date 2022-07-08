Police official suspended for illegally detaining, torturing couple

An incharge of the Qayyumabad police post of the Defence police station on Thursday was suspended on charges of illegally detaining and torturing a couple in Karachi.
Noman Ansari, a abourer and resident of the Qayyumabad area, submitted an application to District South SSP Asad Raza, complaining that a policeman illegally arrested him and took him to the Qayyumabad police post, where the cop asked him that if his sister-in-law, wife of Shahid, had eloped with someone.
“I told him [SI Sarfaraz] that I do not know whom she had eloped with and where,” the complainant said. “Then he called my wife too to the police post, where he beat up my wife, stripped me naked in front of my wife and tortured me so badly.” Following the complaint, District South SSP Asad Raza suspended Sub-Inspector Sarfaraz and appointed the Darakhshan ASP to conduct an inquiry.
Taxila RevisitedThe Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ahmed Ali Manganhar. Titled...
A suspected robber was shot dead by a policeman in Korangi on Thursday. Police said Adeel, who is posted at the...
Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer has rejected a request of Vice Chancellor Fedral...
Declaring the Lyari General Hospital a “den of corruption”, a member of the Sindh Assembly from Lyari, Abdur...
Founders, members, workers and the incumbent leadership of the OPP were involved in mudslinging against one another,...
A sessions court on Thursday dismissed applications of two suspects seeking post-arrest bail in a case pertaining to...
Comments