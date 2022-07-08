Police official suspended for illegally detaining, torturing couple

An incharge of the Qayyumabad police post of the Defence police station on Thursday was suspended on charges of illegally detaining and torturing a couple in Karachi.

Noman Ansari, a abourer and resident of the Qayyumabad area, submitted an application to District South SSP Asad Raza, complaining that a policeman illegally arrested him and took him to the Qayyumabad police post, where the cop asked him that if his sister-in-law, wife of Shahid, had eloped with someone.

“I told him [SI Sarfaraz] that I do not know whom she had eloped with and where,” the complainant said. “Then he called my wife too to the police post, where he beat up my wife, stripped me naked in front of my wife and tortured me so badly.” Following the complaint, District South SSP Asad Raza suspended Sub-Inspector Sarfaraz and appointed the Darakhshan ASP to conduct an inquiry.