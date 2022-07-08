Fuuast VC Dr Athar Ata told to resume duties on July 16

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer has rejected a request of Vice Chancellor Fedral Urdu University Prof Dr Athar Ata, who wanted to celebrate Eid-ul- Azha in Canada and the United States allegedly at the university’s expense, to continue working online and to establish collaboration with six American and Canadian universities during his visit.

In his absence, Dr Zia-ud-Din, senior dean, Faculty of Arts, has been appointed acting vice-chancellor, and a notification in this respect has also been issued. Muhammad Akhtar Iqbal, joint secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, said in his letter that the minister for education, being pro-chancellor of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (Fuuast), has shown his displeasure at the process used by the VC for his visit to Canada and directed him to avoid such “unbecoming practice” in future. A copy of the procedure for the visit abroad issued by Cabinet Division was enclosed for strict compliance.

The letter directed Vice Chancellor Dr Ata to join the university on July 16. Dr Athar Ata, who has Canadian citizenship, has gone to Canada to celebrate the Eid at the university expense for 20 days. Dr Athar Ata wanted to make this visit on the basis of collaboration with six universities of Canada and the USA and had regularly requested the president for an NOC. He had said that he would perform his duties online during the visit. In other words, a replacement should not be appointed in his place. However, his application was rejected and his leave was shortened.