14-year-old electrocuted in rain as city faces flood-like situation

The northern parts of Karachi received heavy showers on Thursday evening under the influence of a strong monsoon system stretched from Central India to Pakistan’s Gwadar, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), which forecast more moderate to heavy showers in the city on Friday (today).

“Under the influence of two strong weather systems, which are supporting each other, the northern parts of Karachi received some heavy showers,” Sindh’s Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfaraz told The News.

“The Surjani Town and North Karachi areas received the highest amount of rain, while the southern parts received unusually less rain during this spell.” The rain in the northern parts was so intense that the city administrator declared it a cloudburst in District Central that caused inundation of the KDA Chowrangi and Nagan Chowrangi areas.

The district’s deputy commissioner also confirmed that there was an urban flooding-like situation in his jurisdiction, but he also claimed that the water was receding in different areas.

Unconfirmed reports were received that claimed a breach in the Thaddo Dam in Gadap Town due to the downpour. Though there was no official confirmation, the locals said that torrents were entering the residential areas in Scheme 33. Reports were also received of flooding in the Malir River, whose catchment area is spread over hundreds of kilometres in the city’s northern parts and outskirts, while many localities and roads in District Malir, Bin Qasim Town and as far as Gulshan-e-Hadeed faced urban flooding-like situation.

The worst affected part of the city was District Central, including Landi Kotal Chowrangi, KDA Chowrangi and Nagan Chowrangi, where waist-deep water on the roads inconvenienced commuters, especially motorcyclists, while the same situation was reported in many areas of District East, where University Road, Rashid Minhas Road and many other arteries were submerged.

In a fresh advisory, the PMD said monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the country but are likely to weaken over the next 24 hours before strengthening over the weekend.

Under the influence of this weather system, said the PMD, rain with wind and thunder showers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Karachi and other Sindh cities, including Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Hyderabad, Thatta and Badin.

As usual, Thursday’s rain came as a test of patience for the people of Karachi, with water logging in the low-lying areas. The worst-hit part was once again District Central, where a number of key roads, including key intersections of Shershah Suri Road, were inundated, leading to hours-long traffic jams.

On the other hand, the newly constructed embankments to streamline the Gujjar Nullah collapsed after the heavy rain, leaving the neighbouring Kausar Niazi Colony inundated.

As soon as the rain started in the afternoon, many areas suffered hours-long electricity outages due to local faults, while a teenager was electrocuted in accumulated rainwater in Shabirabad near Mohammad Ali Society. A video circulating on social media showed people hesitating to retrieve the body amid fears of electrocution.

A large number of people protested against the K-Electric following the teenager’s death, while the power utility issued a statement to regret the loss of life and clarify the company was not at fault in the incident.

The Bahadurabad police identified the victim as 14-year-old Ishaq Jagirani, saying that he was passing through the area on foot when he suffered an electric shock in accumulated rainwater near a filling station in Shabirabad and died on the spot.

His body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, and later to his house in KDA Society. The rain badly affected traffic across the city, with hours-long traffic jams on key roads. The movement of traffic started slowing down when the rain got stronger, and took hours to normalise amid several non-functioning traffic signals, the absence of traffic officials and the blockade of some major roads due to accumulation of rainwater.

In District South, hundreds of vehicles were stuck in a traffic mess on II Chundrigar Road, MR Kayani Road, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Abdullah Haroon Road, Napier Road, Hasrat Mohani Road, Burnes Road, Shahrah-e-Liaquat, Saddar’s roads and Sharea Faisal. The situation, however, normalised by sunset amid increased deployment of traffic officials.

Officials said the rain badly affected two key links of District East — the Korangi Causeway and Korangi Road — which link Korangi with the rest of the city, as people opted for alternative routes, which further swelled the number of vehicles on the available arteries.

Vehicular traffic on roads in Liaquatabad, some blocks of Nazimabad, different sectors of North Karachi and on parts of Shahrah-e-Pakistan moved slowly, but kept moving after the alternative system to drain rainwater was installed by the authorities. In the East district, University Road was also hit by a traffic jam, with hundreds of vehicles seen lined up due to accumulated rainwater.