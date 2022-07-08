Sindh cabinet okays climate change policy, electric power regulatory authority

Sindh’s vulnerability to climate change can be assessed from the growing incidences of drought and water insecurity, the increasing intensity of heat waves, and the rising levels of air pollution, forcing the government to adopt drastic measures.

“Pakistan has been ranked eighth among the countries affected by extreme weather events on the Global Climate Risk Index 2020,” said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday, “so we have formulated the Climate Change Policy 2022 to support the global efforts in combating climate change.”

Shah chaired a cabinet meeting at the CM House that was told that the province’s vulnerability to climate change can be assessed from the increasing incidences of drought, resulting in food insecurity and malnutrition.

Some of the adverse effects of climate change include water insecurity resulting in decreased crop yields, increasing intensity and frequency of heat waves resulting in decreasing agricultural production and adverse effects on health, increasing levels of air pollution posing health hazards, increasing sea level resulting in salinity and sea intrusion in deltaic region, drastic changes in marine ecosystems and marine life due to sea intrusion, and increasing incidence of climate-induced migrations resulting in socio-economic burden.

Shah said Sindh has confronted massive destruction due to floods and droughts. He said that after the 18th constitutional amendment a dedicated policy is needed because climate change is a devolved subject.

The major objectives of the policy include identifying the effects of climate change, providing solutions and implementing framework or plans to mitigate its effects in line with the National Climate Change Policy.

The policy aims to embed the concepts of climate compatible development and sustainable development goals in development processes to ensure the interests of vulnerable groups and their gender aspects effectively while addressing climate development strategies and planning.

The policy also aims to develop human capital and coordination mechanisms as well as explore finances in the field of climate change and enhance awareness of the impacts. The cabinet approved the policy and called for its proper implementation.

Cloud-first policy

The IT department told the cabinet that the absence of a cloud policy compelled the public sector organisations to work in silos and caused inefficient use of resources utilisation, security issues, increased capital costs and infrastructure degradation issues.

The salient features of the cloud-first approach include economic scale, collaboration among federation and provinces, standardisation, and adoption of emerging tools and technologies. Under the new policy, the provincial government will appoint a cloud acquisition office to support the public sector entity in their transition to cloud computing.

The cloud policy is a paradigm shift from capital expenditure to operational expenditure, resulting in cost savings with better infrastructure.

The provincial cloud acquisition office must be involved in procurement decisions of ICT-related infrastructure. The cabinet approved the policy.

Digital tech board

The cabinet also approved the establishment of the Sindh Digital Technology Board for the promotion, planning, execution, supervision, evaluation and regulation of digital technologies to boost the digital economy by enabling e-government, promoting innovation, capacity building, supporting the IT sector and collaborating with stakeholders at provincial, federal and international levels.

The chief secretary will be the chairman of the board, the IT secretary will be its vice chairman, and the finance secretary, the planning & development secretary and the board’s managing director will be its members.

Power regulator

The cabinet was told that Sindh’s value chain of energy resources — coal, solar, wind and others — can be utilised for power generation, and wheeled through the transmission network of the Sindh Grid Company to meet the demand of household, commercial and industrial consumers of the province at affordable prices.

Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh said the provincial power projects faced constraints, especially the renewable wind and solar energy development projects, within the national framework in terms of non-inclusion in the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan 2021, and a lack of further processing by the federal entities. It is imperative that a holistic legal policy and regulatory framework for generation, transmission, distribution and regulation is formulated so that energy equity is improved and energy poverty in the province is eliminated.

The cabinet, in principle, approved the establishment of the Sindh Electric Power Regulatory Authority, but constituted a committee comprising the energy and law departments’ officials to study the legal aspects of the authority, following which a legal consultant will be hired to prepare a draft bill for the authority.

Other proposals

The industries department presented a proposal for the establishment of an industrial estate over an area of 2,000 acres in the Keamari district. The land was identified in Deh Machko and Deh Gabopat. After a discussion, the cabinet approved the allotment of 2,000 acres.

The cabinet also approved outsourcing 95 health facilities — 43 in Hyderabad Division, 26 in Shaheed Benazirabad and 26 in Larkana — under public-private modalities through open competition. The CM gave a timeline to the health department to complete the outsourcing process by September 30.