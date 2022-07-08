Court orders action against SHO

LAHORE:An Additional District and Sessions Court on Thursday directed CCPO Lahore to take disciplinary action against Station House Officer Ichhra for allegedly torturing a journalist and misbehaving with his family. Additional District and Sessions Judge Aamir Shahzad passed the order on petition filed by journalist Jahangir Hayat who is associated with a local newspaper. “This petition is hereby disposed with the directions to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore to initiate disciplinary proceedings against SHO Ichhra, Lahore, and proceed in accordance with law,” read the order issued by the court.