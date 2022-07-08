Belt & Road Initiative project benefit highlighted

LAHORE:Speakers from various parts of the world highlighted worldwide socioeconomic benefit of the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) project on the second day of international conference on “Significance of the Belt & Road Initiative in Regional Connectivity” being organised by Punjab University Regional Integration Centre and Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan.

According to a press release, several sessions were organised on the second day. Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman, Senate’s Defense Committee presided over one of the sessions and shared his views upon the importance of CPEC for Pakistan. He was of the view that the Pakistani government should, as soon as possible, start addressing its domestic issues and put CPEC on a faster track. At a session “Impact of Belt & Road Initiative on Maritime Politics and Challenges to Maritime Security” Vice Admiral (Retd) Asaf Humayun HI (M), former Vice Chief of Naval Staff admired the efforts of Regional Integration Centre and other collaborative institutions. He explained the theme of the session while casting the light on prevailing challenges to Maritime Security. Dr Huma Baqai, Rector Millennium Institute of Technology of Entrepreneurship (MITE) University joined the session online and argued that if there was a threat of another cold war then there was no doubt that it would occur due to the clash of global powers on sea. She also explained the geo-strategic significance of Indian Ocean Region in the international affairs by stated that it was full of resources.