Police ordered to ensure law and order during by-polls

LAHORE:DIG Operations Lahore Captain (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry has said that it is the responsibility of Lahore Police to ensure holding of by-election in a peaceful environment and all-out sources would be utilised for this purpose. He said that Section 144 had been imposed by the home department in the provincial metropolis under which caring and displaying weapons is prohibited. He said that instructions had been issued in this regard which were being strictly implemented. Strict and immediate legal action will be taken in case of any violation.

These views were expressed by DIG Operations while briefing the security arrangements to the SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and subordinate staff. He directed the police officers to remain in close liaison with all the stakeholders, including District Returning officers, Monitoring and Presiding officers, and district administration during election campaign as well as polling process.