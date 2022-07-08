Illegal sale points: 561 cattle traders arrested

LAHORE:Lahore police arrested 561 cattle traders for setting up illegal cattle markets and sale points here in the provincial metropolis. Around 176 cattle traders were arrested from Cantt Division, 165 from Saddar, 76 from City Division, 63 from Iqbal Town Division, 47 from Civil Lines and 34 traders were arrested from Model Town Division. Police has made effective arrangements to provide full security to cattle traders and buyers in 13 temporary cattle markets and sale points set up by district administration.