 
close
Friday July 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Islamabad

IGP seeks permission for recruitments in police

By Our crime correspondent
July 08, 2022

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan sought permission to recruit 192 women and 36 persons from minorities in the Islamabad Capital Police for recruitment to fewer seats as per the quota system, a police public relations officer said.

Lack of female police personnel in different divisions has been a problem for a long time; IG Dr. Nasir Khan said adding that it will also improve operational duties.

Comments