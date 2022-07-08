IGP seeks permission for recruitments in police

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan sought permission to recruit 192 women and 36 persons from minorities in the Islamabad Capital Police for recruitment to fewer seats as per the quota system, a police public relations officer said.
Lack of female police personnel in different divisions has been a problem for a long time; IG Dr. Nasir Khan said adding that it will also improve operational duties.
Islamabad : The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell of the Islamabad Police busted a notorious car lifters gang by arresting...
Islamabad : The National Institute of Health received four mobile laboratories from the US here to strengthen...
Islamabad : Inspector General of Police Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasised the need to enhance the capacity of cops...
Rawalpindi : Services at the outpatient departments in public sector hospitals in the region including the three...
Rawalpindi : The Punjab Food Authority ), in its ongoing drive to check food outlets on Thursday, disposed of 6,000...
Rawalpindi : All bus terminals in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad remained jam-packed with passengers...
Comments