OPDs to remain shut for 5 days at public sector hospitals

Rawalpindi : Services at the outpatient departments in public sector hospitals in the region including the three teaching hospitals in town and Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology along with Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and Polyclinic Hospital in the federal capital would not be available for five days, from Friday (today) to Tuesday in connection with holidays announced for Eidul Azha.

Administrations of the public sector hospitals, however, have claimed that management of patients reaching hospitals during the Eid holidays would not be compromised as the healthcare facilities would receive OPD patients round the clock at their accident and emergency departments which have been strengthened to accommodate the extra burden of patients during holidays. OPD would not operate at RIC for five days but it does not affect patients as all kinds of services being provided by the institute would be available to patients round the clock, said Medical Superintendent at RIC Dr. Muhammad Sohail while talking to ‘The News’ on Thursday.

He added that the emergency department of the institute would operate as per routine and the patients requiring angiography or angioplasty would be facilitated round the clock. No patient would be denied any service or facility available at RIC during the Eid holidays, he said.

During the Eid holidays, from July 8 to July 12, only accident and emergency departments of the allied hospitals would be operational while the outpatient departments and main operation theatres at Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital shall remain closed, said Additional Medical Superintendent at DHQ Hospital Dr. Irfan Khilji while talking to ‘The News’. He added the administrations of the allied hospitals including DHQ Hospital have already prepared and distributed duty rosters for the staff during the Eid holidays. I hope the hospital’s performance would remain unaffected during the Eid holidays as senior officials from the administration would remain available on the hospital premises for monitoring, he said. It is important that during the Eid holidays, most private hospitals and clinics do not offer their services because of which the public sector hospitals receive a significantly heavier influx of patients in their emer-gency departments.