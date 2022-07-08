6,000 litres of adulterated milk disposed of

Rawalpindi : The Punjab Food Authority (PFA)), in its ongoing drive to check food outlets on Thursday, disposed of 6,000 litres of adulterated milk in the Rawalpindi region.
According to the PFA spokesman, the PFA teams, under the supervision of veterinary specialists, held screening tests on the entry and exit points of the city at Islamabad Toll Plaza and checked 11 vehicles. During checking, the teams tested around 51,000 litres of milk and found 6,000-litre milk impure, while a fine was imposed on six vehicles for transporting contaminated milk. He said that PFA was trying to implement a milk pasteurization law to eliminate adulterated milk.
