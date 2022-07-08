Transporters fleece commuters travelling to hometowns

Rawalpindi : All bus terminals in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad remained jam-packed with passengers going to their native towns to celebrate Eidul Azha with their loved ones here on Thursday. The transporters were looting passengers with both hands and taking double fares as an excuse for a hike in POL prices.

A huge rush of passengers was also witnessed here at Rawalpindi Railway Station where the government cut down fares in regard to Eid. On the other hand, as per ugly practices, long route transporters openly looted passengers by charging extra money on a ticket apart from charges for luggage, but no government official took notice of the situation.

The District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Muhammad Rashid Ali told ‘The News’ that special teams have been formed to check fare violations. “We will also register FIRs and impound busses and wagons over fare violation, he warned.

The transporters said that the government has increased POL prices too much, and how we could survive with old fares. The transport authority is playing a double game, as they are neither issuing notification to increase fares nor stopping transporters to charge double fares, transporters claimed.

‘The News’ interviewed different families at bus terminals who said that transporters not only charge double fares but also use rough language against them.

Naveed Ahmed, a commuter said that we are waiting here at Pirwdhai Bus Terminal for over two hours but there is no vehicle. We have purchased tickets in ‘black’ but in vain, he denounced.

Muhammad Kamran, who was going to Lahore, said he always prefers to travel home with his family by train because road transport was unpredictable. He complained that private transporters overcharge and misbehave with people on the occasions of Eid and other festivals. Nawaz Ahmed, another passenger going to Bahawalpur, said the booking staff of the bus terminal had claimed that no seats were available. “Their staff purchased the tickets under fake names and sold them to commuters at inflated rates,” he alleged.

Some people at Soan Bus Terminal complained that they had tickets but there was no vehicle to take them to their destinations. “I have a ticket for Gujranwala but the terminal administration is not arranging a wagon,” said Riaz Ahmed. Several other families said that the government as per routine has left the public in a lurch and literally failed to provide cheaper source of transportation at least on special occasions.