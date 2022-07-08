Breaking the barriers of silence





Much has been said of silence. Much has been written on silence. It is perceived as a virtue and an instrument of power, but it is also understood as a measure of weakness, particularly when confronted with a cause which makes it incumbent upon people to lend their voice. Under the gauntlet of the oppressor, silence would reflect a lack of courage and an absence of conviction and fractured by the Machiavellian malevolence of the rulers, it would be tantamount to accepting a denial of rights.

But silence is not a permanent state. It can change with the waves of time. Silence today can be transformed into the mightiest voices tomorrow, unafraid and unhinged by the fiercest threats. Pakistan is just about witnessing such a transition at this moment and its outcome will not only shape its future, but also the fate of its people.

The history of the country has been marked with a plethora of redlines which have remained sacrosanct, not to be crossed. And it is always the people who have to hold back their feelings and maul their own rights. Laws that remind us of antiquity have not only remained relevant in our country but have also been used liberally to further strangulate the people of their voice and their rights. The tragedy is that this has been done by those who are constitutionally bound to ensure their provision to the people, right of speech being only one of them.

Changes in democratic societies come through the ballot boxes, a process which is also referred to as the silent revolution where people, by expressing their will in a free, fair and orderly manner, delineate the path for the future. When this right to choose their leaders is delayed or denied to them, the prospect of violence not only enhances; it becomes the sole means available for people to secure their rights. That is when and how a peaceful revolution transforms into a violent struggle for change which can leave a society riddled with conflict and division.

The foreign-inspired and locally-sponsored regime-change operation in Pakistan has laid bare a variety of fault lines that the country remains gruesomely afflicted with, the manipulation of the constitutional permanence of the democratic process being one of them. This is not done by people who are the ultimate arbiters of the fate of the country, but by those who hide behind the cloak of red lines and remain beyond accountability. This tradition would have remained so but for the unprecedented upsurge of people which is being witnessed in the current times.

While the red lines may have become more pungent, people seem to have taken upon themselves the responsibility of changing the status-quo - and they are doing so with unmitigated courage! The manner in which they have swarmed to the rallies called by Imran Khan and the passion and enthusiasm they have exhibited leaves no doubt which way the tide is flowing. That has rattled the political opponents, thus prompting them to resort to the vilest attacks not on the PTI or its agenda, but on individuals who have nothing to do with politics.

This reflects the inherent sickness that drives the minds of the family oligarchs who have now sworn to spread it even wider, thus instilling it as a major ingredient of the political culture. And, in doing so, they have the patronage of those who stand permanently exonerated performing a variety of exalted and hallowed tasks, depending on the nature and extent of the challenge confronted.

A change was promised to the people by Khan. An earnest effort was also made to deliver it to them. This process was sabotaged by forces which had different ambitions and a different agenda that they wanted to implement. In this new scheme of things, morals and values were not relevant. Instead, money, power and influence, acquired through the authority of positions held by individuals, were established as the new gods for worshipping.

After the removal of Khan as the prime minister, one knew that a daunting task lay ahead. But one never imagined that its implementation would be assigned to a cabal of crooks, convicts, criminals and absconders who had been stripped of all credibility because of the consequences of a rabid spree of loot and plunder they had unleashed upon the country to fatten their personal coffers. Though their convictions were systematically thwarted, they were effectively exposed in the court of the people.

The long-term success of the regime-change project depended on the position Khan would take. Much against expectations, he refused to give in to the blackmail and decided to take his battle to the people. That is when the change which had been lurking for a long time found its true expression in the resounding voice of the people who, in no uncertain manner, rejected the midnight operation and lined up behind Khan and his struggle to demand immediate holding of free, fair and transparent elections to choose the leadership they could repose their faith in.

Rally after rally, they converged on his calls to express their solidarity with his vision of freeing Pakistan from the stranglehold of corruption, crime and subservience to foreign masters as well as investing in establishing a welfare state that would be devoted primarily to the betterment of the impoverished communities which deserve state support to survive and continue dreaming for a better future.

Khan has exercised his option by conveying a powerful message that he is the one people trust and he is the one they would like to have as their leader. The other side is now faced with a difficult situation: whether to choose the path of confrontation by taking the battle to the streets, or agree with holding early elections. Much will depend on the outcome of the by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab scheduled for July 17. The groundswell should ensure a landslide victory for the PTI in most of them. But if the illegal incumbents try to win by resorting to rigging, the battle for the future of Pakistan is likely to be fought in the streets of the country.

The barriers of silence and fear have all been breached and people are fully charged to fight this battle for their future. If the rulers continue rubbishing the ingredients of wisdom and sagacity in their planning, this can spark a confrontation with daunting consequences.

The writer is a political and security strategist and the founder of the Regional Peace Institute in Islamabad. He tweets @RaoofHasan