Weather havoc

Climate-change deniers would have a difficult time explaining their stance after the havoc seen in the South Asian region the past few days, with rain, glacial melt, changing weather patterns leading to more misery for people living in this part of the world. From Assam and Mumbai in India to Sydney in Australia, the situation is not different from what it is in Pakistan. Be it some remote areas of Chitral and Gilgit, or urban centres of Balochistan and Sindh, the monsoon season has hit with more than the usual chaos. In Karachi, the streets are once again flooded with water. Conditions are far worse in other places. Reports show that at least 15 people have lost their lives in rain-related accidents in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan. Islamabad and the northern parts of Pakistan are also facing similar misery with even planned areas facing something resembling floods, as drains overflow and water pours into streets. The age-old problem of Nullah Leh in Rawalpindi – which has once again overflown its banks, drowning houses and leading to the death of two children who fell into it – remains unsolved.

In Indian hilly areas river torrents have also destroyed homes and taken lives. The same is true of Bangladesh and parts of Afghanistan. As is the case in Pakistan in cities such as Quetta and Karachi, bad urban planning only adds to the problem. For Pakistan, from Chitral to Karachi, it is almost the same story time and again. While this used to happen occasionally, the changing climatic conditions and erratic weather patterns have ensured this is now the new normal. When major arteries linking districts – or connecting towns within a district – become clogged by deep standing rainwater, the result is chaos.

In this new normal, what we need is a new management system. It is not only ‘disaster management’ that lacks effective administration, but also the pre-disaster situation that calls for comprehensive plans and redesigned infrastructure. Electric poles and pylons need more reinforcement to keep supplying power even during heavy rain. The garbage collection system needs a frequent collection schedule so that the sewerage system does not get clogged. A local government system must be in place with all the required powers and resources to manage floods and landslides. The recent landslide in Skardu blocked the main road for days; unfortunately, this situation is not uncommon. Roads are narrow and vehicles tend to fall in gorges and ravines claiming dozens of lives, as was the case in Sherani recently. The accident claimed over 19 lives and many more injured. Just declaring emergencies after a tragedy is not enough. The challenge is to preclude the possibility of avoidable accidents and tragedies. Climate change is real and so are extreme weather conditions. The world needs a better strategy to survive in this new age of extremes.