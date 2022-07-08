SBP’s measured response

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was expected to bring in a fire engine and not a bucket of water to fight the inflationary infernos currently gutting the people’s affordability and melting down their socioeconomics. This over-calculated monetary action seems to have gone off at half-cock as an interest rate hike of 125 basis point is not what the runaway inflation rate had warranted. By not realizing the gravity of the situation, we are insulting our own economic intelligence. This too late and too little monetary move betrays the central bank’s growth-inflation dilemma – which is not unusual, but dragging its feet on it until it’s too late to bail out a sinking boat is. In its monetary policy statement, the central bank has also delivered a cocktail of measures that include export refinance and long-term finance rate hike. The SBP linked interest rates on EFS and LTFF loans to the policy rate to strengthen monetary policy transmission, while continuing to incentivize exports by offering a discount of 500 basis points relative to the policy rate. A big rate hike, say 200 to 250bps, may have helped strengthen the rupee versus the dollar. A strong rupee means expensive and less profitable exports. This backfootish or pro-growth monetary move seems quite aligned with the interests of the exporters, who are also big borrowers.

What the inflation-crushed people need is a hawkish monetary stance as that’s how consumer prices, currently on a stellar run, will come down to earth. The central bank has also indicated further rate hikes dependent on future inflation data and in the same breath has said the headline inflation is likely to remain elevated around current levels for much of FY23 before falling sharply to the 5-7 per cent target range by the end of FY24. That means FY2023 will be the year of inflation, because of the expedience-minded central bank’s piecemeal anti-inflation efforts, instead of a brave emergency response. Without decisive macroeconomic adjustments, there is a significant risk of substantially worse outcomes that could compromise price and financial stability and growth. This could fire up inflation and deplete forex reserves, begging the need for sudden and aggressive tightening actions later, which would be significantly more disruptive for economic activity and employment. Adjustment is difficult but necessary in Pakistan, as it is all over the world.

This year, SBP officials met four times to set the direction of the country’s monetary policy. Expecting mounting inflationary pressures amid the depreciating rupee and a cap on the local demand to manage a yawning current account deficit, the SBP jacked up the benchmark interest rates by a cumulative 400bps in this year (675bps since September 2021), pushing the rates to 13.75 per cent before this current hike of 125bps. The aim was to create cushions for the economic shocks as the world around us was turning highly precarious and difficult. This should help cool down economic activity, prevent a de-anchoring of inflation expectations and provide support to the rupee in the wake of multi-year high inflation and record imports. Our import-dependent economy is highly susceptible to swings in global commodities prices and inflation. Price pressures, partly caused by imported inflation and partly by the rupee debacle, ringing alarm bells for policymakers. The country is wrestling with economic turmoil, a fall in reserves and a weakening currency. June inflation leapt 21.3 per cent from a year earlier, largely on account of a 90 per cent spike in fuel prices since the end of May after the government scrapped costly fuel subsidies. Still the inflation is running well above the new tightened rate of 15 per cent, while real interest rates in the economy are still negative. To sum it up, the central bank should have been hard-hitting in its monetary action as drastic times call for drastic measures. It will have to decisively choose between growth and inflation for the time being. No time to sit on the fence.