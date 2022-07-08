Preexisting issues

The Sindh government recently launched another Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project with 130 buses for the people of Karachi. Although the measure is praiseworthy, the absence of proper road infrastructure, illegitimate parking, encroachments and dilapidated road networks paint a bleak picture. Public transport in Karachi makes up only 4.5 per cent of the total vehicle fleet but serves about 42 per cent of the total demand. Putting out more buses without addressing the core issues of the city will only exacerbate the existing troubles. It is required that the government take concrete measures and implement policies that benefit the people who use public transport.
Muhammad Mudassir Khan
Hyderabad
