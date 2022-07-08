Untimely outages

I am a resident of Shalamar Link Road, Lahore and currently studying to become a chartered accountant. Students have dedicated countless hours to preparing for our exams. On this note, I want to draw attention to the unbearably frequent loadshedding happening in Lahore, during this hot and humid weather. We endure more than 12 hours of loadshedding per day. We are tired, we can’t study, we can't sleep, we can't think properly. People around me have become waspish.

To make matters worse Lesco has not even given us a load shedding schedule so we can plan our activities around the power outages. I understand that Pakistan is suffering from an energy crisis, but the least the power distribution companies like Lesco can do is keep the people updated with the loadshedding schedule and do not deviate from that. I request the relevant authorities to tackle the ongoing energy crisis so that we can continue to focus on our studies properly.

Saliha Mariyam

Lahore