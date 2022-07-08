Farmers in peril

Although agriculture accounts for around 20 per cent of Pakistan’s GDP and employs approximately 42 per cent of the labour force, there is perhaps no other profession more neglected by the state and society than the ordinary farmer. The precipitous rise in the costs of key agricultural inputs, petroleum and related products such as fertilizers, has left most of Pakistan’s farmers unable to cope financially. In addition, energy shortages have severely diminished productivity, forcing farmers to take a hit on the revenue side, compounding the financial strain created by rising costs.

Few have anywhere to turn to for aid as state support for farmers is quite limited. It speaks to the callous nature of our political elites that a segment so crucial to the proper functioning of our economy has been virtually left to fend for itself. It is time for the Ministry of Agriculture to get its act together, any threat to our farmers is a threat to our national food security, and as tough as the current food inflation is it will be nothing compared to an outright famine.

Tasawar Muneer Jappa

Chiniot