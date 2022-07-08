Even though the monsoon spell breaks the chain of sweltering heat, it creates its own set of problems such as power shortages and roads with clogged drains. Despite this problem occurring every year, the drains are not cleaned out before the season starts. This time the situation has been aggravated as Eidul Azha has fallen parallel to the monsoon season. The blood and waste matter is not properly discarded and is instead, dumped in open fields, causing multiple diseases to rise.

The concerned authorities should take preventive measures such as cleaning of the sewerage pipes and building reservoirs to store the excess water before the start of the monsoon spell. The authorities should not be the only ones held responsible for these issues as it is the people too who do not bother to follow the instructions. The authorities and locals must work hand in hand to overcome these issues.

Zarqum Gul

Hyderabad