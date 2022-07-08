Working towards relief

This refers to the letter ‘Saving lives’ (July 7, 2022) by Parvez Moula Bakhsh. Poverty increases the people’s suffering, as they are unable to fulfil their basic needs. The current economic condition of the country has worsened this suffering since there is no policy for providing relief to the poor.

Our politicians continue to blame each other for the difficult situation our country is in. As they point fingers, the instability rises. Hence, rather than making it a matter of blaming different political parties, they need to introduce certain policies and measures which will benefit the poor.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran