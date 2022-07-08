Gold sheds Rs1,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs1,000 per tola on Thursday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs142,000 per tola.
Similarly, 10 gram gold price also decreased by Rs858 to stand at Rs121,742. In the international market, gold rates decreased by $19 to $1,744 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,303.15.
