NITL declares dividends

Karachi: National Investment Trust Limited (NITL), has declared its annual results for its funds under management for the year ended 30th June 2022.

NITL has distributed a total dividend of over Rs4.77 billion for the year FY22 representing an impressive 73 percent growth over previous year.

Adnan Afridi MD NITL, said during the year 2021-22 NITL has maintained the highest asset manager rating of AM1 by accredited rating agencies, PACRA and VIS Credit Rating Co. Ltd.

He said all of the fixed income and money market funds performed well and have generated competitive returns during the year. “However, due to the economic and political uncertainties the overall stock market (KSE – 100 index) declined by 12 percent in FY22, similarly our equity funds performed in line with the market.”

Despite challenging macroeconomic and market conditions, NIT has maintained its 59 years history of consistently paying dividends and declared a cash dividend of Rs2.44 per unit for unit holders of NI(U)T Fund against the dividend of Rs1.61 last year -- an increase of 51.56 percent from last year. The payment of dividend at Rs2.44 per unit translates to a payout of Rs2.00 billion among its unit holders.

During FY22, NITL paid a cumulative per unit cash dividend of Rs0.9789 and Rs7.3553 for unit holders of NIT Money Market Fund (NIT MMF) and NIT Islamic Money Market Fund (NIT IMMF) in the form of interim payouts.

Moreover, during FY22, NITL paid cumulative per unit cash dividends of Rs1.0339, Rs0.35, Rs0.8374, Rs10.00, Rs0.64, Rs0.1615 and Rs0.8753 for unit holders of NIT Income Fund (NIT-IF),NIT Islamic Equity Fund (NIT-IEF), NIT Islamic Income Fund (NIT- IIF), NIT – Equity Market Opportunity Fund (NIT-EMOF), NIT-State Enterprise Fund (NIT-SEF), NIT-Social Impact Fund (NIT-SIF) and NIT Government Bond Fund (NIT-GBF) respectively.