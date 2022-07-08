Public debt rises 15.3pc to Rs44.6tr in July-May FY22

KARACHI: Pakistan’s public debt rose 15.3 percent to Rs44.6 trillion at the end of May 2022, the central bank data showed on Thursday.

The debt stood at Rs38.7 trillion as of June 30, 2021. It increased by 17.5 percent year-on-year. The debt was Rs37.9 trillion as of May 31, 2021. On a month-on-month basis, it went up by R934 billion or 2.1 percent.

Higher borrowing from commercial banks to finance the budget deficit led to the rise in the central government's domestic debt, which stood at Rs29.04 trillion by the end of May, up 10.6 percent from June FY2021. The debt increased 0.5 percent MoM. It stood at Rs28.9 trillion in April 2022.

External debt was Rs15.6 trillion in May 2022. It amounted to Rs12.4 trillion in June 2021.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed that long-term debt rose to Rs23.4 trillion at the end of May, compared with Rs19.5 trillion in June. Short-term debt was Rs5.64 trillion, compared with Rs6.68 trillion by the end of June 2021.

Of the total domestic debt stock, a major part came from Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs), which rose to Rs17.17 trillion by the end of May from Rs14.59 trillion at the end of June 2021.

This shift of debt profile from shorter tenor to longer improves the duration of the portfolio, providing longer space for the maturity of the instruments. Meanwhile, floating debt decreased to Rs5.64 trillion as of May 2022 from FY2021 end. This floating debt mainly comprises of market treasury bills.

Analysts said financing the deficit would remain skewed towards domestic sources, mainly on the banking system, subsequently crowding out the private sector.

Pertinently, the government allocated 42 percent of total expenditure for debt servicing under domestic borrowing during FY2023, which comes out to be around Rs4 trillion.

The challenging part of the financing budget would be raising external debt in the given scenario when the economy was faced with various macroeconomic challenges.

However, the reduction of subsidies for the power sector and fiscal austerity measures along with the expected revival of the International Monetary Fund programme could ease pressure on the domestic financing requirements.

The government would target a fiscal deficit of 4.9 percent of gross domestic output for the fiscal year 2022-23, sharply lower from an estimated 8.6 percent in the last year. The government plans a primary budget surplus of 0.2 percent.