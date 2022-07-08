Fag-end buying buoys stocks in mixed trade

Stocks drifted on Thursday awaiting monetary policy announcement; however, late-session comeback saved an otherwise draggy day, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index gained 184.22 points or 0.45 percent to 41,344.01 points against 41,159.79 points recorded in the last session. The index hit a high of 41,396.57 and a low of 41,009.11 points in the day trade.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks showed recovery as investors weighed improving Pakistan-US ties leading to IMF bailout and the government decision on power tariff.

Institutional interest ahead of major earning announcements next week played a catalyst role in the bullish close, Mehanti said.

KSE-30 Shares index also rose 67.33 points or 0.43 percent to 15,727.63 points.

Traded shares increased less than one million shares to 99.088 million shares from 98.247 million shares. The trading value improved to Rs4.041 billion from Rs2.690 billion. Turnover in the future contracts increased to 29.225 million shares from 28.860 million shares.

Market capital expanded to Rs6.941 trillion from Rs6.904 trillion. Out of 310 companies active in the session, 162 closed in the green, 126 in the red, while 22 remained unchanged.

Topline Securities said lacklustre activity prevailed at the exchange as the index traded between an intraday high of +237 points and an intraday low of -150.

“Investor interest was observed in gas distribution companies (SNGP & SSGC) and E&P companies (OGDC & PPL) on news that Petroleum Division has reportedly proposed a massive increase in the price of natural gas, which when implemented will stop further increase in gas circular debt,” the brokerage said.

It added that the major contribution to the index came from OGDC, PPL, FFC, EFERT, and FFC as they cumulatively added 167 points to the index, on the flip side POL, HUBC, MARI, LUCK, and ATRL together lost 48 points.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Nestle Pakistan, up Rs190 to Rs5,850 per share, followed by Allawasaya Textiles, up Rs131.33 to Rs1,891.33 per share.

A major decline was noted in shares of Gatron Industries, which fell by Rs29.19 to Rs400 per share, followed by Otsuka Pakistan, which decreased by Rs17.05 to Rs213.01 per share.

A post-session analysis report of Arif Habib Ltd said that the bulls and bears continued to fight throughout the day ahead of the monetary policy statement.

The index opened in the green zone as investors opted for value buying in the E&P sector. “Mainboard volumes remained dull,” it said.

Sectors contributing to the performance include E&P (+73.9 points), fertiliser (+41.3 points), banks (+25.8 points), OMCs (+21.0 points) and technology (+12.0 points).

Lotte Chemical was the volume leader with 7.320 million shares. It closed lower by 21 paisas to Rs25.02 per share. It was followed by Oil & Gas Development Company with 5.795 million shares. The energy company gained Rs3.08 to Rs80.46 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Sui Northern Gas Pipelines, Pakistan Refinery, Cnergyico PK, Agritech Limited, WorldCall Telecom, Pakistan Petroleum, Nishat Chunian Power, and K-Electric Ltd.