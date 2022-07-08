HMC to recruit additional 20 house officers

PESHAWAR: The Board of Governors of the Medical Teaching Institute Hayatabad Medical Complex (MTI-HMC) Peshawar has approved the recruitment of additional 20 house officers on open merit keeping in view the growing need for medical staff and training of medical graduates.

The approval was given at a recent meeting of the Board of Governors chaired by Sahibzada Saeed, the BOG chairman.

The purpose of this recruitment is to provide training opportunities to overseas medical graduates and private medical colleges.

Medical Director MTI-HMC Prof Dr Shehzad Akbar said that the appointment of 20 additional house officers on open merit would be made from the hospital budget.

On the other hand, an introductory ceremony was held at MTI-HMC Peshawar after the appointment of 150 medical graduates from government medical colleges as house officers.

The event was attended by Dean, MTI HMC Prof Dr Zahid Aman, Medical Director of the Hospital Prof Dr Shehzad Akbar, Hospital Director Dr Shehzad Faisal, Director, Nursing Awal Khan, faculty members besides team members of the Human Resource Department.

Addressing the introductory function, Prof Dr Shehzad Akbar said the role of House Officers is very important for the hospital and this training produces the best doctors of the future.

He gave a detailed briefing to the new house officers on the rules and regulations of the hospital.

Dr Shehzad Faisal said that every person working in the hospital is required to service humanity and so the house officers should include this habit in their training to restore the trust of the community in the hospital.

It is worth mentioning that the hospital appoints 154 house officers from government medical colleges every year.