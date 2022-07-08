Cop claims crackdown on criminals continues

PESHAWAR: A senior cop said on Thursday the capital city police during the crackdown on criminals involved in murder and attempted murder cases have arrested 165 persons while 38 cases of blind murder were worked out.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi told reporters that the capital city police have launched a crackdown on proclaimed offenders as well as those involved in murder and attempted murders.

The official said apart from arresting 165, as many as 54 suspects were also rounded up who were involved in blind murders.

The new SSP said all the divisional SPs have been tasked to go after the criminals involved in these cases while the officers were tasked with supporting and encouraging jirgas to end the blood feuds that not only claim hundreds of lives but also create law and order issues.