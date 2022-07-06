Shan Masood wins second PCA award in three months

KARACHI: Pakistan opener Shan Masood has been rewarded for his purple patch with the bat with a second PCA Player of the Month in three months.

The Professional Cricketers Association (PCA) announced on Tuesday that Shan was identified as one of the top four performers in domestic men’s cricket in June according to the PCA’s Most Valuable Player Rankings. He joined Will Jacks, James Vince, and Wayne Madsen, with a public poll deciding the winner, the Pakistani batter received 73% of the public vote with Vince in second position with 11%.

Shan scored an incredible 649 runs in June with three Match MVPs to continue his consistent run of form opening the batting.

The 32-year-old has received a call-up to the Pakistan Test squad and travels for international duty off the back of 192 MVP points in a calendar month which leaves him top of the Overall MVP in the race for the £10,000 prize.

“The most important requirement of the game is consistency,” said Shan. “The game is fast and is evolving. People pick up on opposition and they catch you out so there is no time to fall asleep so you always have to evolve.

“To back up my early season form and to win the award again shows the levels of consistency. The most exciting thing from a personal point of view was April was all about the red-ball game but this month was about a heavy fixture list with white and red-ball so by maintaining form and consistency in a month like June was the most satisfying element for me and to finish it with an award makes it most exciting.”

In contention for promotion in the LV= Insurance County Championship and a quarter final in the Vitality Blast to come, Derbyshire have been a team on the rise in 2022 and Shan has enjoyed being part of the early season success and has a nod or two in appreciation to the PCA Player of the Month shortlist.

“A lot of people have liked the look of Derbyshire and the way we have been playing and it all starts with the team. As an individual I like to see myself in the same equation, I want to be a favourite amongst my own fans but also a neutrals favourite, when I go to other grounds I also want them to like me as a player.

“I am grateful in terms of the votes that I have had and it was a month where I saw the shortlist and I was surrounded by three really good players. I think James Vince is probably my favourite player when it comes to watching cricket, as a fan you’d always like him to win.

“Wayne Madsen has had a great season and he has allowed me to play well and I have learnt so much from being around him and he is the goat when it comes to Derbyshire cricket and also county cricket. I hope I can play with him for many years.”

The top run scorer in the Championship across both divisions, the opener has left the county to meet up with the Pakistan squad ahead of their series against Sri Lanka in great form. He is aiming to continue his same approach that has stood him in good stead in 2022 whilst aiming to finish the domestic season on a high.

“I am very excited to be back in the national set-up and the onus is on me to be the same as I have been over here. International cricket shouldn’t change Shan Masood the player or the person, it is still another game of cricket and I think things start getting better when you play every game the same.

“I am grateful for the set-up created by Derbyshire and the county cricket set-up that has allowed me to thrive as a player and I have learnt a lot. I have always considered scoring runs to be a by-product.”

“It is exciting thinking of coming back after the Test series in Sri Lanka and hopefully I can finish the season on a high with an amazing club.

The players and staff have allowed me to settle in and make me feel at home by really allowing me to enjoy my cricket so I’m really looking forwards to coming back.”