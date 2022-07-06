PSB to discuss contingents for CWG, Islamic Games

KARACHI: Some pressing matters, including the contingents for the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games, will be discussed as the board of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) meets in Islamabad on Wednesday (today).

In the 25th meeting of the Board, which will begin at 1pm at the committee room of the IPC Ministry, the country’s contingents for the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games will be confirmed and ratified.

Besides, the 14th South Asian Games which Pakistan will host near the end of next year, will also be discussed.

The other items on the agenda are: To consider and ratify the revision of the rates of boarding and pocket allowance for camp participants and fixation of special and extra diet; to consider and approve affiliation of Pakistan Amateur Circle Kabbadi Federation with the PSB; to consider the report of delegate regarding Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWLF) in compliance with the order of Lahore High Court; to consider and ratify the minimum gross salary Rs25,000 for all the civil employees of the federal government, including contingent paid staff and contract employees of the PSB; to consider and approve the creation and functioning of anti-doping entity in Pakistan; to consider and approve the grant of provisional affiliation of Pakistan Long Range Rifle Association with the PSB and occupation of the Liaquat Gymnasium by the Punjab Rangers.