Aikman to join camp tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan head coach Siegfried Aikman will join the national team training camp in Lahore on Thursday (tomorrow) as his visa issues have been sorted out following a frustrating few weeks.
The national side is currently preparing for the Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham.
“Great news today I received my visa for Pakistan and just now my ticket to Lahore. I will leave on Wednesday and arrive on Thursday morning,” tweeted Aikman.
“Looking forward to finally joining the team grateful for everyone who helped to make it happen,” he added. However, Aikman’s troubles are far from over as he has only received a 90-day work visa instead of a work permit.
