Nine deer of rare species killed in Tharparkar wildlife sanctuary

SUKKUR: Hunters killed nine rare deer in village Rangilo near Chelhar town in Mithi in District Tharparkar on Tuesday deep inside the wildlife sanctuary. Locals in Tharparkar caught five of the hunters and handed them over to the Sindh Wildlife authorities. Tharparkar is a declared sanctuary since 2017 prohibiting hunting of birds and deer.

Later the villagers from the Ranglio area of Tharparkar staged a protest against illegal hunting at Kashmir Chowk in Mithi city after catching three of the hunters who had killed seven deer. The protesters paraded up to the Sindh Wildlife Department to protest over its inaction despite several complaints registered against the illegal hunting.“No one listens to our concerns,” one of the villagers said.

Ajeet who pursued the hunters in his jeep and forced them to surrender before the villagers said, that “we could protect our wildlife better than the government and alleged that the SWD was hand in glove with the poachers. Later “an FIR was registered at Mithi Police Station against five hunters including Ahmed Ali Mangrio, Abdul Ghani Nuhirio, Sallam Bari Punjabi, Sallim Nuhirio and Majeed Hassan.

According to Mithi Police, the FIR was lodged on the complaint of Saroop Singh who maintained that Ahmed Ali Mangrio, Abdul Ghani Nuhirio, and Sallam Bari Punjabi have been arrested and seven of the hunted deer were recovered. It said efforts are underway to arrest Sallim Nuhirio and Majeed Hassan who escaped with two hunted deer. The villagers said they will not withdraw their protest till the suspension of officials of the Wild Life department. One of the hunters, identified as Abdul Ghani, was tied up by the protesters. Speaking to the media, he admitted that he and four others were hunting deer when they were caught by the villagers. Talking to media Conservator Wild Life Department, Javed Ahmed Mahar said an inquiry had been initiated and the officers have been suspended. Legal action was also being taken against the poachers, the conservator said. He said the Wild Life law does not allow hunting in the sanctuary. Following suspension of the wildlife officials, the villagers withdrew their protest.

Also Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while taking action over the incident suspended four officials including deputy conservator Riaz Rind for failure to protect the deer in the sanctuary. The 940-km Tharparkar is banned for any kind of hunting of birds and deer since 2017.