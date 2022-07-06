Take charge

Pakistanis are currently under immense strain from constant hikes in petrol prices, rising inflation and uncontrolled loadshedding. In these circumstances, the citizenry must unify against corruption and support underprivileged communities.

In addition, we can minimize traffic and pollution by using public transport (metro, orange train, speedo etc) which is also affordable and economical. Rather than just condemning the government we should focus on our obligations and play our part in the betterment of Pakistan.

Laiba Saif

Lahore