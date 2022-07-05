Re-emergence of Covid-19: Govt urges people to follow SOPs amid Eid celebration

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of re-emergence of Covid-19 cases in the country, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel and President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday urged the nation to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid celebration of Eidul Azha.

Addressing a press conference, the health minister said keeping in view the current positivity ratio of 4.6 percent, all concerned stakeholders have been advised to remain alert and vigilant.

As per data, the daily death ratio has reached to 1.5 percent with one or two deaths being reported daily while five percent patients are on ventilator, said Patel, adding as many as 176 more patients were admitted inhospitals during the last 24 hours.

Patel said considering the current situation, the SOPs were issued for offices and more focus was on its implementation. Overall 80 percent eligible population is fully vaccinated and the government has advised all provinces and regions to administer booster doses on a priority basis to further improve protection against Covid-19 transmission, said the health minister.

He added as per directions of the prime minister, special instructions have been issued to Sindh government for increasing testing facility besides taking various measures to control the disease as more cases are being reported from Karachi.

In order to monitor the situation, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)’s meeting is being held on a daily-basis, said Patel, adding that special instructions were issued to the provinces to manage any emergency and they were asked to contact with the federal government in case of any need.

The minister also highlighted the need to follow the guidelines for the management of markets ahead of Eidul Azha. He also asked the citizens to avoid unnecessary movement during Eid days in crowded places.

“So far, we have not issued any direction to close down the markets as our appeal to the citizens is maintaining social distancing, using masks and sanitisers,” said Abdul Qadir Patel, adding, there is no need for smart lockdown in Karachi.

He said ventilators are in sufficient numbers at present in hospitals and a strategy will be chalked out in case of further need. Patel said that there was a need to create more awareness on the disease and all segment of society should come forward and educate people.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi advised the masses to follow Covid-19 related standard operating procedure (SOPs) during the upcoming Eid holidays. On his Twitter handle, the President posted, “Be careful during upcoming Eid holidays,” adding, “Follow SOPs and save yourself, your friends & families from sickness.”

“Prevent what you can and let the state worry about other health issues,” tweeted the President. He also requested the people to follow the SOPs advised by NCOC to protect from the latest versions of Corona virus.