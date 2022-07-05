MQM’s Babar Ghauri arrested at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The law-enforcement agencies Monday night detained a former federal minister and a senior leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Babar Khan Ghauri, as soon he landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi after ending his seven-year self-exile.



Ghauri, according to a video recorded on a mobile phone, was taken into custody by the Karachi police; however, the police officials concerned remained tight lipped over his detention.

The news about his custody spread like a jungle fire after a mobile phone video went viral on the internet, showing that some police officials were taking Babar Ghauri with them from the airport premises.

A Sindh police armoured personnel carrier (APC) was also seen stationed there in the clip. He was taken to undisclosed location. However, the police officials concerned were unavailable for comments despite several attempts for the purpose.

Though Ghauri did not tell about his future strategy or which party he was going to join upon his return to homeland, he announced about his return a few days back. Last week, the Sindh High Court had granted two-week protective bail to him in a corruption reference and a money-laundering and terror-financing case.

The former shipping minister, through his attorney, had moved the SHC and submitted that he was presently abroad and willing to come back and surrender before the trial courts. The court had granted him a bail and also asked him to submit two surety bonds of Rs100,000 each. The Federal Investigation Agency had also booked Ghauri and other party leaders in 2017 in a money laundering and terror financing case.

The National Accountability Bureau had also filed a reference with an accountability court in 2018 as he, as a federal minister for Ports and Shipping from 2008 to 2013, was also facing charges of massive corruption in Karachi Port Trust through 940 illegal appointments.