'Using bullet-proof vehicle due to life threats'

ISLAMABAD: Serious life threats have forced me to go for a bullet-proof vehicle, revealed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja during his appearance before the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).
Talking to journalists at the end of the meeting, he also said that he faced life threats from external and internal forces. “I am facing life threats and that is why I am using a bullet-proof vehicle. Otherwise, I would have used a normal car. I hardly avail any other privilege and just spent Rs250,000 on a foreign trip during these ten months. Though I am entitled to many perks and privileges, I have yet to avail any other. My wife never travelled abroad on Board’s expenses. I have no salary at all, yet I receive criticism from all around. I have access to entertainment allowance, yet never received it.”
