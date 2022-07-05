Poll predicts deadlock in next Israeli elections

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A new poll conducted by the Kantar Institute on Monday indicates that in the upcoming Israeli elections in November, the country could find itself in another deadlock situation, with high chances that party leaders will be unable to form a coalition.
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's right-wing Yamina party, previously led by former prime minister Naftali Bennett, is not guaranteed to pass the eligibility threshold, according to the poll published by the Kan broadcaster. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party is predicted to win 21 seats in the 120-seat Israeli parliament, the Knesset.
