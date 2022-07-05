Funeral prayer offered for students killed in road accident

Islamabad:Funeral prayer in absentia for the students of International Islamic University, who lost lives in a Balochistan road accident, was offered here at the Faisal Masjid after ‘Asr’ prayers on Monday.

The funeral prayer in absentia was attended by the Member University's Board of Governors (BoG) and acting Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court Dr. Syer Muhammad Anwar, Rector IIUI, Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Vice President Administration and Finance, Dr. N. B. Jumani, Vice President Academics, Dr. Ayaz Afsar, Director President office, Dr. Ali Metab Alahmri, Additional Director President office, Abdulah Aldousri, university Provost Dr. Ibrar Anver, Director Students Affairs Dr. Tauqeer Sargana, Deans, officials of university administration, faculty members , staff, students and residents of the twin cities. The funeral prayer in absentia was led by Director General, Dawah Academy Dr. Muhammad Ilyas.

On the occasion, Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said that everyone was sad as the university mourned the death of its beloved students. "It is indeed an irreparable loss and this tragic news is painful. I would visit the families of late students to share their grief," he said.

IIUI President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, in his condolence message, expressed sorrow and grief on the incident saying it is indeed an irreparable loss to the IIUI family. He said a reference in the memory of the late students shall be held at university. The IIU students, who were killed in the road accident, included Allahudin, Nawaz, Anwar ul Haq, Sayed Attiq ullah and Muhammad Idrees Sarangzai.