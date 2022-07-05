PMC holds faculty banquet after gap of pandemic

PESHAWAR: Faculty Banquet 2022 of Prime Foundation (PF) constituent education, services and research entities comprising Peshawar Medical College (PMC), Peshawar Dental College (PDC), Rufaidah Nursing College (RNC), and Prime Institute of Public Health (PIPH) was held this day after a gap of several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dean Health Sciences Prof Hafeez-ur-Rahman welcomed the faculty and guests.

The event featured recognition of the services of the deceased faculty, awarding souvenirs and mementos to the outgoing faculty, keepsakes to the past session students’ Social Welfare Society, and the distribution of research awards and certificates among the faculty researchers who published in the high impact international or acclaimed national research journals.

Cash prizes of rupees two million were distributed as modest research incentives among the researchers.Of the submitted around 300 articles, 60 or so qualified to receive the award. Public Health Institute topped the list by publishing 35 researches in high impact international research journals. Dedicated prizes were given to individual researchers with highest impact factor in PMC, PDC and RNC.

The recipients of these dedicated prizes were Dr Mohsina Haq, Prof Abbas Saleem and Dr Junaid Ahmad, respectively. Prof Dr Najibul Haq Adviser Health and Education gave away mementos to members of the outgoing faculty. Prof Muhammad Aman Khan principal PMC gave away keepsakes to Farishta Haq, Amna Saqib Qureshi and Muhammad Abbas for heading the students’ social services.

Fazle Qadir, chairman Higher Education Regulatory Authority KP, and Dr Shabina Raza, Country Director Nutrition International and Ex DG Health KP, were the chief guest and guest of honor respectively. They gave away memorial shields to family members of the deceased faculty members as well as distributed research awards including cash prizes and certificates among the researchers. They lauded the huge contribution of PF attached entities and their contribution towards quality research at the national and international level that required full scale celebration and dissemination for influencing a ripple effect among the other undergraduate and higher education institutes.The program came to an end with vote of thanks by the Principal PMC and a Banquet in the honor of all the guests and faculty members.