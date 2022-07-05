Road blocked to protest power cuts

JAMRUD: The people here on Monday blocked the Pak-Afghan Highway in protest against prolonged electricity loadshedding.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s local leader Syed Kabir, Malik Salahuddin, Shahid Khan and others led the protesters chanting slogans against the government. They demanded an end to loadshedding in Jamrud and threatened to besiege the local gridstation if an uninterrupted power supply was not provided to them.

Malik Salahuddin said electricity was being provided to the factories but the domestic consumers were being ignored.The speaker said the local people would intensify the protest if power outages were not stopped. He said the power cuts had created a shortage of drinking water at homes and mosques.