WSSP finalises sanitation plan for Eidul Azha

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has finalised three-day Eidul Azha sanitation operation plan for 65 union councils of the provincial capital.

The plan was finalised during a meeting with Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Nasir in the chair. As per the plan, 2,763 sanitary workers would be on duty on the first day of Eidul Azha. The company would collect offal through 706 vehicles including 339 WSSP’s own fleet. It would be the biggest sanitation operation of the year in which over 14,000 tonnes of waste is expected to be collected and disposed of within three days of the religious festivity.

Officials said a massive awareness campaign had also been launched in the provincial metropolis to sensitise masses about keeping the surroundings clean and disposing of the offal at the designated locations.

“The outreach teams have liaise with 250 ulema and prayer leaders to aware masses regarding proper waste disposal and avoid throwing offal in drains, streets and canals,” said an official, adding, all zonal managers have finalised temporary transfers stations where the waste would be collected from narrow streets and congested residential localities and then taken to the dumping site at Shamshato.

The waste, the officials said, would be fumigated and powder lime would be used before covering it with soil at the dumping site and in transfer stations.

“A large size pit has also been excavated to properly cover the waste and offal at the dumping site,” said an official, adding to divide the staff and vehicles zone-wise, Zone-A would deploy 609 staff and 192 vehicles; In Zone B, 723 staff and 192 vehicles would carry out operations.

“The company will deploy 746 staff and 159 while 362 sanitary workers to collect waste through 93 vehicles of different sizes in Zone D. The newly established Zone E will deploy 324 staff and 76 vehicles. The company is expected to collect 12,818 tonnes of waste during three days of operation,” said the official.