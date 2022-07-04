Slain journalist laid to rest

CHARSADDA: A journalist working for a private television channel, who was shot dead by unidentified persons on Saturday, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Shabqadar tehsil here on Sunday.

A good number of people, including villagers, well-wishers, social and political figures as well as journalists attended the funeral prayer of the slain reporter Iftikhar Ahmad.

Meanwhile, the members of the journalist community staged a protest, demanding the arrest of the killers of the slain journalist.

The protesters demanded the government to provide protection to the journalists performing duty under unfavourable circumstances and facing threats to their lives. They demanded the government to extend the Shaheed package to the heirs of the slain journalist. Also, the local police constituted a team to investigate the killing and collect the evidence.